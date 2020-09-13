Liverpool [UK], September 13 (ANI): Mohamed Salah on Saturday became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on the first day of a league season since John Aldridge did so against Charlton Athletic in 1988/89.

Salah's hat-trick had guided Liverpool to a 4-3 win over Leeds United. His first goal against Leeds United was also his 50th at Anfield in the Premier League. He hit the half-century mark in only 63 home matches.

Only Alan Shearer has reached 50 home goals in fewer appearances in the competition's history, taking 47 matches to hit the landmark.

Moreover, Salah has now scored in Liverpool's opening match of the campaign for a fourth season in succession. No Reds player has ever done this and only one other in the 28 years of the competition has matched his accomplishment.

Teddy Sheringham scored in the opening match of each of the Premier League's first four campaigns, for Nottingham Forest and then Tottenham Hotspur from 1992/93 to 1995/96. (ANI)

