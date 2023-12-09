London, Dec 9 (AP) Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal in Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Egypt forward moved up to 10th on the all-time list of scorers in the division, tied with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen.

Also Read | IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

The goal was also Salah's 200th for Liverpool in all competitions — becoming the fifth player to reach that landmark figure for the Merseyside club.

Salah's deflected effort in the 76th minute levelled the score 1-1 at Selhurst Park after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th. (AP)

Also Read | WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Teams After Auction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)