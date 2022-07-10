Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday extended contracts of the Under-21 duo of Abhishek Suryavanshi and Ravi Rana for three more years.

The duo were part of the Juan Ferrando-coached side last season and the Spaniard found them impressive going forward, the club said in a statement.

"The team is looking to give them more exposure before drafting into the senior side," it added.

The Mariners have made some key foreign and domestic signings after the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

Prominent among them are French World Cup winner Paul Pogba's elder brother Florentin, Australian Brandon Hamill, while Irishman Carl McHugh's contract has been extended.

Domestic players added to ATKMB include India player Ashique Kuruniyan, Ashish Rai, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Vishal Kaith.

