Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their first win after four games in the Indian Super League as they beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 here on Saturday.

First-half strikes by Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings ensured three points for the Mariners from this clash.

In the 12th minute, Thapa displayed impressive positional awareness to get to the end of a corner kick, squabbling against the Hyderabad FC defenders to net the ball in and get an early lead for the home side.

Cummings' goal in the added time of the first half must have brought many a smile to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant faithful, with the Australian forward tapping in a squared up pass by the tireless Manvir Singh.

Manvir used his burst of pace to beat the opposition's backline and then laid a fairly straightforward low ball for Cummings, who didn't blink twice before depositing it past Gurmeet Singh to double his team's lead.

Hyderabad FC and their inexperienced unit didn't have much to do in the second session of the game.

Joseph Sunny and Amon Lepcha tested their luck in different phases of the half from outside the 18-yard box. However, none of those shots were troublesome for Vishal Kaith, with only four of their efforts throughout the game landing on target.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play their next game against FC Goa on February 14, while Hyderabad FC will lock horns with East Bengal FC in their forthcoming fixture on February 17.

