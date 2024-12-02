Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious in a tightly contested 1-0 match against Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. The home team secured the win with a powerful strike from Jason Cummings, despite Chennaiyin FC's numerous attempts to break the deadlock, as per ISL.

The first half was an absolutely engaging affair with the Marina Machans taking the game to the opposition. Ahead of the encounter, head coach Owen Coyle had alerted that his team has what it takes to win important clashes in big arenas.

They walked the talk with the duo of Lalrinliana Hnamte and Ryan Edwards producing impressive goal-scoring opportunities in the 25th and 30th minutes of the game respectively. After an industrious passage of play, Hnamte took things upon him to try his luck from distance but fell short since his effort was blocked by a well-organised Mariners' backline. Five minutes later, Edwards attempted a vicious header from the centre of the box through a delivery by Pachuau Laldinpuia. The latter had shown impeccable awareness to send a headed pass in Edwards' path, but the defender's effort was kept at bay.

Eight minutes later, Subhasish Bose took a corner for the home side that found its way to Liston Colaco at the edge of the box. From the outside of the 18-yard area, Colaco unleashed a massive effort that landed high and wide on the right side. The game entered the second half with both teams unable to trouble the scorers.

The initial period of the second essay of the match was dictated by the Chennaiyin FC duo of Wilmar Jordan Gil and Connor Shields. The latter had picked Wilmar, Chennaiyin FC's designated marksman upfront, with a pinpoint cross that eventually missed the target in the 54th minute.

Nine minutes later, Shields again sprung into action, delivering a similarly impressive cross to Elsinho inside the box. Elsinho was well-positioned to nod the ball home but his rather feeble headed shot couldn't find it's way into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin FC eventually ended up paying for their inefficiency in the 86th minute, as the wealth of attacking talent at the disposal of the Mariners finally found a breakthrough past the visitors. Their creative fulcrum Greg Stewart was quick to spot Jason Cummings in a formidable goal-scoring position at the centre of the box, setting up a pass that the latter converted through his left feet with utmost ease to bag the home side the three points. This was Stewart's fourth assist at home this season, with his gameplay in the final third coming to his side's rescue quite often.

The striker came off the bench to make an immediate impact, answering his team's call with a thoroughly professional cameo. In addition to his goal, Cummings also rounded off five out of his seven attempted passes and created a goal-scoring chance too.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next face NorthEast United FC on December 8, whereas Chennaiyin FC are set to play East Bengal FC on December 7. (ANI)

