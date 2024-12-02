India Under-19 Cricket Team vs Japan Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After facing defeats in their initial games of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India and Japan will be in a do-or-die situation as they will battle it out in match 8. India U19 cricket team, which is led by Mohammad Amaan will be looking to make a comeback after a shocking 43-run defeat over archrivals Pakistan in their first ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. Players from both Japan and India will be not so confident but the stakes are high. IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Japan Cricket Match in Sharjah.

Currently, the Pakistan U19 cricket team and the UAE U19 cricket team are leading the standings in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Group A. India and Japan are winless and hence, have no points on board for now. Japan were bowled out for just 52 runs against the UAE U19 cricket team. This can be an easy outing for India, but they will have to come up with a good performance if they want to get to the next stage of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India vs Japan, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs JPN U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

India U19 vs Japan U19 Squads:

India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

Japan U19 Cricket Team: Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Koji Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst (wk), Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Yuto Yageta, Kai All, Max Lynn, Skyler Cook