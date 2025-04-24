Mumbai, April 24: Italian teenager Federico Cina picked up his second ATP Masters 1000 victory by defeating Coleman Wong in straight sets at the Madrid Open, while Gael Monfils became the oldest winner in the tournament's history. The 38-year-old Monfils rallied from a poor start to defeat qualifier Borna Gojo 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 for his first win in Madrid since 2022. The 42nd-ranked Monfils is a two-time quarterfinalist at the Masters 1000 clay-court event. Andre Agassi Set To Play at US Open 2025 Pickleball Championships on April 25.

“At the beginning, he served one second serve,” Monfils said of Gojo. “I think he had a 94 first-serve percentage, he played great. I (let the) storm pass, then different tactics. I served more with kick and tried to play a little bit different, maybe let him go and not do so much. At the end, just run, run to the ball. It's not a pretty win, but it's a win.”

The 18-year-old Cina won 7-6 (5), 6-1 to back up his victory over current No. 70 Francisco Comesaña in Miami last month, which marked his ATP 1000 debut. He saved both break points he faced against Wong and finished with 19 winners.

“Before the match I was a little bit tight but after a few games I started to feel good," said the 373rd-ranked Cina, a wild-card entry who will next face American Sebastian Korda. "It is really special to win a match at this event.”

Monfils next meet seventh seed defending champion Andrey Rublev, who defeated Monfils two weeks ago in the round of 32 in Monte Carlo. Alexander Bublik beat Alex Michelsen 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), while Comesaña got past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament.

Nuno Borges of Portugal rallied to defeat home-crowd favorite Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-3, while Arthur Rinderknech defeated Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 6-1. Christopher O'Connell got past Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-4. Naomi Osaka Suffers Loss Against Lucia Bronzetti in Madrid Open 2025 First Round Clash, Japanese Star Bows Out After Losing Her Opening Match of Season On Clay Court.

RETURNING MOTHERS

Belinda Bencic, who returned from maternity leave last October, defeated Zeynep Sonmez 6-0, 6-2 on the first birthday of her daughter, Bella.

Three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova, who was back from her maternity leave in February, lost 6-4, 6-0 to Katie Volynets. Anastasija Sevastova, who has played infrequently since giving birth in late 2022, defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-5.

RADUCANU WINS AGAIN ON CLAY

Emma Raducanu had her first win on outdoor clay since 2022, coming from a break down in both sets to beat Suzan Lamens 7-6 (4), 6-4. The 2021 U.S. Open champion had missed most of the 2023 clay season because of wrist and ankle surgeries. She then cut short her 2024 season on the surface after losing in her Madrid opener.

In other action in the women's side, Americans Alycia Parks and Bernarda Pera advanced in straight sets. Pera got past Jana Fett 6-4, 6-3, while Parks overcame Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 6-3. Three other Americans lost: Robing Montgomery fell 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Moyuka Uchijima, Ahslyn Krueger lost 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 to Anastasia Potatova, and McCartney Kessler was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Bianca Andreescu. Maria Sakkari defeated Xinyu Wang 6-4, 7-6 (7).

