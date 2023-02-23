Cape Town, Feb 23 (PTI) Opener Beth Mooney played a stellar role with a half century, while skipper Meg Lanning hit a 34-ball 49 as Australia scored a challenging 172 for 4 against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Mooney scored 54 of 37 balls with seven fours and a six while Lanning gave the innings late impetus with four fours and two sixes.

Also Read | IND-W 10/0 in 1 Over | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Start Chase for India.

Ashleigh Gardner, WPL's highest paid overseas recruit, smashed 31 off 18 balls with five boundaries while Shikha Pandey took two wickets for India.

Brief Scores: Australia 172/4 (Beth Mooney 54, Meg Lanning 49, Ashleigh Gardner 31; Shikha Pandey 2/32).

Also Read | David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in Rishabh Pant’s Absence, With Axar Patel As His Deputy: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)