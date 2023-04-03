Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Legendary India and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni crossed the 5,000 run mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Dhoni accomplished this landmark during CSK's second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni entered the game in the 19th over and hit two successive sixes before Mark Wood dismissed him. It was Ravi Bishnoi who took a brilliant catch while the batter attempted to hit his third straight six over short third man.

Now in 236 matches, MS has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 84*. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 135.53.

He is also the seventh-highest run scorer in IPL history. He is behind stars like Virat Kohli (6,706 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,284 runs), David Warner (5,937 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,880 runs), Suresh Raina (5,528 runs) and AB de Villiers (5,162 runs).

Coming to the match, CSK put on a massive total of 217/7 in their 20 overs after being put to the field by LSG. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls with five fours and two sixes) put on a stand of 110 runs for the first wicket in just 55 balls.

Quick cameos from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, one four and three sixes), Ambati Rayudu (27 off 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Dhoni helped CSK reach a massive score.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/28. Wood also got 3/49 in his four overs. Avesh took one wicket.

LSG innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

