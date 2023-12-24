Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Ten-time national drag racing champion Hemanth Muddappa became the most-decorated motorsports athlete with an unprecedented dozen titles after remaining unbeaten in top two classes to emerge a double champion in the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship here on Sunday.

He made it a sweet double emerging triumphant in both the Unrestricted Class and the 1051 to 1650cc class in the fourth and final round at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) at Irungattukottai near here.

Also Read | Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Muddappa won the 1051 to 1650cc class title despite suffering a wheelie at the start and annexed the top place in both round 3 and 4 to bring his tally of national titles to a grand dozen.

He remained unbeaten in these top two classes in all the four rounds, throughout the year.

Also Read | BBL 2023-24: Tom Curran's Appeal Over Four-Match Ban Dismissed by Big Bash League, Original Sanction To Stand.

Earlier in the morning, Muddappa won the 4-stroke unrestricted category astride the Suzuki Hayabusa, beating arch-rival and Bengaluru mate Alimon Saidalvi, clocking a blistering 07.746s and went on to claim another first place in the 4S 1051 to 1650cc class, beating another stalwart Mohammed Riyaz of Hyderabad with a time of 7.779s.

Riyaz, who came third in the Unrestricted Class won the 551 to 850cc Super Sport class, where Muddappa could only finish third behind another Hyderabad rider Mirza Jahangir, who took second.

"It is a grand dozen and I am proud of the long and strong relationship with Mantra Racing that has brought a lot of happiness, not to talk about the hard work and struggles we underwent throughout the year.

"It is an amazing journey and I am glad we got a double. My thanks to all the boys, my family and my supporters," said Muddappa, who is nicknamed as 'LightningR1' for his brute speed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)