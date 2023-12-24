Chelsea ended their two-game losing streak in the English Premier League with a win over Sheffield United last weekend. They followed the victory with a win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and next face Wolves this evening in an away tie. Mauricio Pochettino has seen his side struggle for consistency since taking over and a string of victories is need of the hour for the Argentine boss. Opponents Wolves are struggling at 14th with just a solitary victory in their last five games. A few defeats more and they could well be struggling with a relegation battle on their hands. Wolves versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Arsenal and Liverpool Showcase Title Credentials in 1–1 Draw; Manchester United Off to Worst Start Since 1930 With 0–2 Loss Against West Ham.

Pedro Neto is back in training for Wolves and should be part of the matchday squad. Matheus Cunha will lead the attack and he will be partnered in the final third by fellow striker Hwang Hee-chan. Joao Gomes is the central defensive midfielder and besides him in the middle will be Mario Lemina and Jeanricner Bellegarde, who have a more attacking role. Craig Dawson is the leader at the back for Wolves and should expect a busy day at work.

Enzo Fernandez will miss the game for Chelsea due to Hernia which means Moises Caicedo partners Conor Gallagher at the base of midfield. Cole Palmer slots in behind Nicolas Jackson in the attacking third while there is a start for Mykhailo Mudryk on the left flank. Raheem Sterling is the first choice as the right winger. Thiago Silva is the leader at the back for the Blues and remains on top of his game despite being 39. Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor Unite for Spectacular Crossover Event in Riyadh, Witness Saudi Arabia's Bid for Boxing Domination (Watch Video).

When is Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Wolves will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 24. The match is set to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Chelsea match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea will score in this contest and just about manage to secure a narrow 0-1 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).