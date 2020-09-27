New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Multiple staff members of the International Cricket Council have been tested positive for the coronavirus, a source in the ICC said.

The positive members of the ICC headquarters based in Dubai are in mandatory isolation at the moment as per the health protocols of the UAE.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shubman Gill Shines As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets.

However, this will not affect the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being played at the three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- in the UAE.

Speaking to ANI, a source in the ICC said, "ICC staffers have been tested positive. Affected staff members are isolating as per local protocols and those who have been in close contact are also asked to isolate themselves. To be extra careful we are having the office deep cleaned so people will work from home for a few days. It was something we were very prepared for, so it is being managed very well and it will not affect IPL at all." (ANI)

Also Read | French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Looking to Equal Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)