Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced that the club has completed the signing of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar on loan from Odisha FC.

The 28-year-old returns to Mumbai for a second stint and will remain at the club until May 31.

“It's a great feeling to be back. The club and the coach Des Buckingham have put their faith in me," Kumar said in a media statement issued by the club.

"I am aware of the expectations that come with being a part of Mumbai City. I am ready and I hope I can do my part in pushing my teammates and the club towards another successful season in my time here."

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Kumar started his career with the Indian Arrows before making a move to Sporting Clube de Goa.

Loan stints with Delhi Dynamos and Minerva Punjab followed before he was picked by NorthEast United FC in the 2017 ISL Draft.

The shot-stopper signed for Mumbai City ahead of the 2018-19 season and spent two seasons with the Islanders, making three appearances for the club, before he moved to Odisha FC in 2020.

Head coach Des Buckingham said, "Ravi brings in valuable experience with him. He is a great individual to have in your group and more importantly, Ravi understands the fabric of the club."

