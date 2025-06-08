Mumbai, June 8: Mumbai City are pleased to confirm the signing of Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The central midfielder has signed a 3-year contract with the Islanders, keeping him at the club until the 2027-28 season, according to a release from Mumbai City FC. The 25-year-old from Mizoram has been a regular in the I-League starting lineup over the last three seasons, making over 20 appearances each season for his former clubs, Sreenidi and Real Kashmir. Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo Pens Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Ahead of Indian Super League Season.

The dynamic midfielder, who has consistently performed well in the I-League over the last three seasons, will add plenty of vigour and endeavour for Mumbai City as they look to reinforce the squad. The signing aligns with the club's vision of strengthening their squad as they build towards a new season.

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung said, "I am delighted to join Mumbai City. The history, legacy, and culture of this club speak for themselves, and I am looking forward to contributing to the same. Playing in the ISL is a significant personal step in my career and I hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad," as quoted from a release by Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC Set To Retire Jersey Number 29 As Bipin Singh Departs (Watch Video).

Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City, commented, "With his dynamism and consistency, we identified Lalnuntluanga as one of our important signings this season. He has always shown grit, tenacity, and discipline on the field, and we're looking forward to him joining the squad. We're confident that his attributes will complement the current group of players we have at Mumbai City."

