Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday conferred cricket legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to the sport. Vengsarkar and Edulji have been key contributors of Mumbai and Indian cricket, not only as players but also as administrators.

They were honoured at a glittering Annual Awards Function held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where MCA also celebrated the city's cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, according to a release from MCA.

The awards were presented in the presence of His Excellency C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, along with MCA President Ajinkya Naik and members of the Apex Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "I appreciate the Mumbai Cricket Association for nurturing the young talent who have assembled here in big numbers. India is now capable of defeating any team, and the Association plays an important role in this. We need to provide quality training facilities, modern coaching, and proper grounds so that young athletes from smaller towns can excel in cricket. Talent knows no boundaries," as quoted from a release by MCA.

Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, said, "This is a special day that we all look forward to every year. Today, we honour talented players from our Mumbai family, who showcase their skills at various tournaments. It is because of their talent, hard work, and dedication that the Mumbai Cricket Association is scaling new heights every day at the national level. I congratulate all the winners for their achievements."

A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs and later served as MCA Vice-President and Chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee. Edulji, whose international career spanned over 17 years, played a pioneering role in establishing and promoting women's cricket in India.

Former MCA Vice-President Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their remarkable contributions to cricket administration.

"These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence that define Mumbai cricket. Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji have been true legends, and their contributions to both Mumbai and Indian cricket have been phenomenal. Similarly, Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve have played pivotal roles in shaping Mumbai's cricket legacy. We are proud to honor them with MCA's Lifetime Achievement Award. I also congratulate all the award winners for their outstanding performances," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik, as quoted in the MCA release.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sayali Satghare, and Sanika Chalke were among the standout individual award winners.

MCA also celebrated the success of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji Trophy champions and other Mumbai teams for their remarkable performances in domestic tournaments during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. They also awarded the Sharad Pawar Scholarship to 15 exceptional young players, boosting their cricket dreams and encouraging them to make their mark in the cricketing world. (ANI)

