Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 60.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

In reply, MI completed the task with 31 balls to spare after struggling at 33 for four in the fifth over.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16).

Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)