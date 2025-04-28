Mumbai, April 28: The five time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their 150th victory in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A brilliant four-wicket haul by right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and three wickets by Trent Boult powered the Mumbai side to a commanding win in the ongoing Indian Premier League by 55 runs against the Super Giants. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won MI vs LSG Indian Premier League 2025 Match 45?.

This was the fifth consecutive win for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. At the moment, they are at the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after winning six out of their 10 matches of the competition so far.

This victory also marked their 150th win after playing a total of 271 matches in the history of the IPL. No other team has achieved this landmark so far in the competition. The second-best team in this list is the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has won 140 matches after playing 248 matches in the competition. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Mumbai Indians' Highest Wicket-taker in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI posted a total of 215/7 in 20 overs, thanks to impactful fifties from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54). While chasing, MI bowled out LSG for 161.

