Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) has dropped the first leg of its all-new season campaign, #PlayLikeMumbai--a tribute to the city's resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture that define both Mumbai and its iconic team Mumbai Indians (MI), as per the Reliance Foundation press release.

Inspired by Mumbai's gully culture and street-smart spirit, #PlayLikeMumbai showcases Mumbai Indians' core squad--from Bhai (Hardik Pandya) and Bhidu (Rohit Sharma) of the gullies to Dada (Suryakumar Yadav), Boss (Jasprit Bumrah), and Bantai (Tilak Varma)--who embody the city's hustle and hunger to win.

Just like Mumbai, MI plays with flair, grit, and the ability to bounce back from any challenge - Beause game ho ya life, we #PlayLikeMumbai, as per the Reliance Foundation press release.

Jackie Shroff joined as MI's 'Spirit Coach' - Bhidu, Yeh Toh Ekdum Alag Level Ka Move Hai! In a first-of-its-kind move, Bollywood's OG Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, steps into the role of 'Spirit Coach' for the Mumbai Indians. Bringing his legendary Bambaiya swag and iconic dialogues, Jackie will fire up the MI Paltan, channeling the true essence of #PlayLikeMumbai throughout the season.

Rap Anthem with Pure Bambaiya Swag - koi shakk?- The campaign comes to life with a hard-hitting rap anthem featuring Mumbai's very own voices--Srushti Tawade, Sambata, and Kaam Bhari. This high-energy track captures the raw pulse of the gullies, merging street cricket's spirit with the MI universe--because in Mumbai, cricket is not played; it's lived.

From Jackie's heavy-hitting dialogues to street-cricket stories and behind-the-scenes masti, #PlayLikeMumbai is more than just a campaign--it's a movement, bringing Mumbai's raw, fearless energy straight to the Paltan. Game ho ya life, we #PlayLikeMumbai!

The five-time IPL champions retained their 'Fab Four' by shelling out a hefty amount. Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah was among the five players retained by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage four wins and 10 losses under the captaincy of a returning star, Hardik Pandya. (ANI)

