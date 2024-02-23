Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Defending Champions Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

This encounter is a repeat of last year's WPL final where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians emerged victorious as they defeated the Capitals by seven wickets to be the champions of the inaugural season.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Associate Sponsorship With My11Circle Sparks Controversy.

"We'll bowl first. Dew is the factor, that's the only reason we want to bowl first. We have a balanced side, we have three debutants in our team. Looking positive. Message is the same, we want to keep things simple and need to stick to our plans," Kaur said after winning the toss.

"It looks like a good wicket, plenty of runs in it. Mumbai are on a good side, looking forward to the challenge. I am really looking forward to this tournament. Preparations have been good, squad is well settled, just need to play with freedom. We are going with four seamers and three spinners, some good options throughout the innings. She (Harmanpreet) is a competitor, looking forward to this game," DC skipper Meg Lanning said at the time of the toss.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool’s EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Against Chelsea.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)