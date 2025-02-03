Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Day three saw plenty of thrills and spills at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Monday. Second seed Rebecca Marino of Canada cruised to the round of 16, while India's Sahaja Yamalapalli fell short against Lanlana Tararudee.

Rebecca Marino of Canada delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek in emphatic fashion, 6-0, 6-2. With her powerful groundstrokes and dominant serve, Marino eased into the Round of 16, reaffirming her credentials as a title contender, as per a Mumbai Open press release.

Also Read | Bus Driver Locks Away Kit Bags of Durbar Rajshahi Players in Protest Against Unpaid Dues, Franchise Owner Vows To Clear Payments by February 10: Reports.

In another Round of 32 encounter, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew put on a clinical display to dispatch Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. Sawangkaew's aggressive play and tactical precision left Jakupovic struggling to find a foothold in the match.

Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic also impressed, using her experience to outplay Croatia's Petra Marcinko 6-4, 6-2. Krunic's consistency and well-executed shot selection secured her a decisive victory.

Also Read | ‘Bus Driver Told Me to Bowl Fourth-Fifth Stump Line to Virat Kohli…’ Himanshu Sangwan Reveals Advice From Unlikely Source After He Dismisses Star Batter During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli, however, was unable to keep home hopes alive, bowing out to Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee. Despite a valiant fightback in the second set, Yamalapalli ultimately fell short, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Fifteen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran scripted another sensational win at the Mumbai Open. She prevailed against Jessica Failla, winning 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 in a nail-biting encounter at the Cricket Club of India to seal her place in the main draws.

Maaya Rajeshwaran registered her second win of the tournament, having defeated world number 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo in the previous round. She will now be part of the main draw and will be up against Yuriko Lily Miyazaki of Great Britain, the release said.

Results: Rebecca Marino (2nd, Canada) bt Sara Bejlek (Czech Republic) 6-0, 6-2; Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Thailand) bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) 6-3, 6-1; Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) bt Petra Marcinko (Croatia) 6-4, 6-2; Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) lost to Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)