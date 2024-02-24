Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Mumbai and India U19 batter Musheer Khan converted his maiden first-class century into a double ton during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at Mumbai on Saturday.

During the match, Musheer smashed 203* in 357 balls, which consisted of 18 boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of over 56.

Musheer was a part of the Indian U19 team which ended runners-up to Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup held in South Africa this month. In the tournament, Musheer played seven matches, scoring 360 runs at an average of 60, with a strike rate of over 98. He scored two centuries and a fifty in the tournament, ending as the second-highest run-scorer. His best score was 131.

Musheer has represented Mumbai in four first-class matches so far and this is a breakthrough performance in the format since his debut in 2022.

Also, he has played 14 Youth ODIs, scoring 554 runs at an average of 61.55, with two centuries and two fifties. With 13 wickets, Musheer is also a useful spin-bowling all-rounder.

Recently, his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan also made his much-anticipated international debut against India in the third Test against England at Rajkot. He scored twin half-centuries in his debut match.

Coming to the Ranji quarterfinal, Mumbai scored 384 runs in their first innings, electing to bat first. Hardik Tamore (57) also played a crucial knock for Mumbai besides Musheer. For Baroda, Bhargav Bhatt (7/112) was the pick of the bowlers.

Baroda ended the second day at 127/2, with Shashwat Rawat (69*) and Vishnu Solanki (23*) unbeaten. (ANI)

