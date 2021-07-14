Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the remainder of the Zimbabwe tour for personal reasons.

Mushfiqur will travel back to Dhaka on Wednesday from Harare. The visitors have an ICC Super League ODI series scheduled from July 16, and a T20I series from July 23.

"JUST IN: Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the remainder of the Zimbabwe tour for personal reasons. He is expected to leave for Dhaka later today," ICC tweeted.

Rahim played the one-off Test in Harare last week but, having injured his hand while batting, stayed off the field for most of the game. Earlier in the one-off Test, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 220 runs and sealed the series thanks to an all-around display from the bowlers on the fifth day.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed both picked up 4-wicket hauls to help the Tigers win the match easily. For his outstanding knock of unbeaten 150, Mahmudullah was named the Player of the Match.

Also, Mushfiqur wasn't named in the T20I squad against Zimbabwe but on Tuesday, chief selector Minhajul Abedin had as per ESPNcricinfo said Rahim could be among the ODI squad players to stay back for the T20Is due to quarantine rules for the upcoming T20I series against Australia at home. (ANI)

