Rajasthan and Goa square-off against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This will be the fourth match in the tournament for both Rajasthan and Goa. Until now, Goa have won just one game and lost two. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Rajasthan vs Goa and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Rajasthan have won three out of three matches and will be looking to stay unbeaten. The Rajasthan vs Goa is an Elite Group D contest and will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Rajasthan vs Goa T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Rajasthan vs Goa match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. However, the live streaming online of Rajasthan vs Goa will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and free streaming will available on Jio TV app.

Goa Squad: Vaibhav Govekar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma(c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar(w), Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Amogh Sunil Desai, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker.

Rajasthan Squad: Manender Narender Singh(w), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Ashok Menaria(c), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

