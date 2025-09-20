Dubai [Sri Lanka], September 20 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman levelled with legendary all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, becoming the team's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is on Saturday.

Mustafizur reached this upward movement in the charts against Sri Lanka in their first Super Four clash in the Asia Cup at Dubai on Saturday. He had a spell of 3/20 in four overs, getting wickets of Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis.

In 117 T20Is, he has taken 149 wickets at an average of 20.57, with best figures of 6/10, three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. Shakib is at the top with 149 wickets in 129 matches at an average of 20.91, with best figures of 5/20, six four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.

Mustafizur is also the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan at the top with 173 scalps in 103 matches at an average of 13.93, with a best figures of 5/3, eight four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. He is followed by New Zealand stars Tim Southee (164 wickets in 126 matches) and Ish Sodhi (150 wickets in 126 matches).

Former Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka's dazzling half-century powered Sri Lanka to a competitive 168/7 against Bangladesh in their first Super Four clash in the Asia Cup. Shanaka proved why he is one of the deadliest finishers in the shortest format, scoring 64 in 37 balls, with three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 170.

Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A quickfire 44-run stand started things off for SL, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six. Mendis fell soon, for 34 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes. SL was reduced to 97/4 in 13.4 overs, with Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera back in the hut. From there, Shanaka took charge with the skipper Charith Asalanka (21 in 12 balls, with a four and a six), taking SL to 168/7 in their 20 overs. Besides Mustafizur, Mahedi Hasan (two wickets) and Taskin Ahmed (one wicket) were also among the wickets.

Shanaka also completed 3,000 runs in international cricket, with 3,040 runs in 189 matches and 176 innings at an average of 20.82, with two centuries and 11 fifties and a best score of 108*. In 112 T20Is, he has 1,601 runs at an average of 20.52, with a strike rate of 123.15, with six fifties and a best score of 74*. (ANI)

