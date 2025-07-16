Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 16 (ANI): Bangladesh veteran seamer Mustafizur Rahman has surpassed England spinner Adil Rashid to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

He achieved this feat in his outing against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. Rahman has 136 wickets in 109 outings at an average of 21.33 and an economy of 7.42 in T20 internationals.

He has two five-wicket hauls to his name and a best bowling figure of 6/10. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh behind Shakib Al Hasan, who has 149 wickets in 129 matches.

Coming to the match, A four-wicket haul by Mahendi Hasan and a blistering half-century by Tanzid Hasan helped Bangladesh complete a series win, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh has won the T20I series by 2-1, following losses in the Test and ODI series. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Mahedi delivered a fiery spell in the powerplay, as Sri Lanka was reduced to 49/4 in 7.4 overs. Mahedi completed his four-wicket haul by removing a set Pathum Nissanka (46 in 39 balls, with four fours), reducing SL to 66/5.

Kamindu Mendis (21 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) and Dasun Shanaka (35* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered some useful contributions, taking SL to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

Mahedi (4/11) delivered a fantastic four-over spell. With one wicket each, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shamim Hossain were also among the wickets.

During the run-chase of 133 runs, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck, but Tanzid Hasan (73* in 47 balls, with a four and six sixes) delivered a brutal counter-attack, along with skipper Litton Das (32* in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), forming a 74-run partnership.

Tanzid stuck around till the end, along with Towhid Hridoy (27* in 25 balls, with a four and six) took their team to a win with 21 balls left. Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu took a wicket each. Mahedi's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)

