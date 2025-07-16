Mumbai, July 16: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 16. The series is currently evenly poised at 1-1. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the players to watch out for in this encounter. SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025: Bangladesh Keeps Series Alive With 83-Run Win Against Sri Lanka.

1. Litton Das

Litton Das (Photo Credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh's right-hand batter slammed 76 runs off 50 balls, which was laced with five maximums and one boundary in his innings.

2. Binura Fernando

Binura Fernando (Photo credit: Twitter)

Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Binura Fernando snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 31 runs where he conceded runs at an economy of 7.8.

3. Rishad Hossain

Rishad Hossain Posing with Man of Match Medal (Photo Credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh leg-spinner bagged three wickets in his 3.2 overs, where he gave away 18 runs in 3.2 overs at an economy of 5.4. SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025: Kusal Mendis Leads Sri Lanka to Seven-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh.

4. Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka in action for Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: X/@_Naviya_)

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored 32 runs from 29 balls which came with the help of two fours and a six in his innings.

5. Shoriful Islam

Shoriful Islam (Credit: Shoriful Islam Twitter)

Bangladesh seamer Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets in his spell of three overs where he conceded just 12 runs at an economy of 4.