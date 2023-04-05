Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 4 (ANI): Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime have decided to withdraw from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday due to injury.

Nadal has won 11 titles in the Principality and has a 73-6 record there. For the first time since sustaining a grade 2 injury to his left iliopsoas muscle during the Australian Open, the Spaniard revealed on Instagram Stories that he is not prepared to compete.

Clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event begins Sunday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqnAqT4oNKr/

"Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play. Monte Carlo is and has been a key event on my career, but unfortunately I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the long process of getting ready to come back," Nadal wrote.

Alcaraz, who is 18-2 on the year and just returned from winning the championship at Indian Wells and reaching the semifinals in Miami, disclosed two reasons why he won't be competing in the first ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event of the year.

https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/status/1643192493595303938

"After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come. See you in 2024 @ROLEXMCMASTERS!" Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells and the third round in Miami, has a left knee injury.

https://twitter.com/felixtennis/status/1643204298430357505

"Unfortunately I have to announce my retirement from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters this year. It is an event that I look forward to each year. However, I have been struggling with my left knee for the past few weeks and decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I'm able to fully heal and recover before my next tournament at the Mutua Madrid Open. Thank you as always for your support and I look forward too seeing you back on court soon," Auger-Aliassime wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

