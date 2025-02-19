Dubai [UAE], February 18 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is confident in his team's abilities, Shanto emphasized the importance of executing their game plan rather than focusing on individual opponents.

He addressed the media ahead of their crucial Champions Trophy Group A clash against India in Dubai.

When asked about Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the Indian squad, Shanto dismissed any notion of it being an advantage.

"I am not someone who thinks about any individual. The entire Indian team is a quality side. Our focus is on executing our plans," he stated.

Reflecting on the overall competition, Shanto acknowledged the high standard of all participating teams.

"All eight teams in the tournament are strong. If we execute our plans well, we will have a good match against India," he said.

Discussing the conditions in Dubai, where they will play against India, the Bangladesh skipper noted the difference in playing surfaces compared to Pakistan, where they recently played Test matches.

"Here in Dubai, we need to adjust. If you compare this wicket to Pakistan's, it is not as high-scoring. We have played in Pakistan in the Test matches, so we are aware of the conditions there," he explained.

Shanto expressed confidence in the balance of his squad and their ability to compete at the highest level.

"We have a well-balanced team. If we perform well and execute our plans, I believe we can beat any team," he said.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's growing strength in the pace department.

"Over the last couple of years, we have developed some good fast bowlers. If they bowl in the right areas, it will be a big advantage for us," he noted.

He further praised the versatility within the squad. "We have some good all-rounders, and I hope they will perform well tomorrow," he added.

When questioned about the absence of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the Champions Trophy squad, Shanto kept his response brief and clear, "No."

"In first-class cricket, we play with the Duke ball," Shanto said.

He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Bangladeshi fans worldwide.

"Wherever we play, we get a lot of supporters," he noted.

With Bangladesh aiming to make a strong start in the tournament, all eyes will be on their performance against India as they look to turn confidence into results on the field. (ANI)

