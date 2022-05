Paris, May 12 (AP) French soccer club Nantes has expressed its shock at Nice fans who made derogatory chants about Emiliano Sala during a league game.

Sala died after the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was travelling crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. He was leaving Nantes, where he was hugely popular with fans, to join Cardiff in the English Premier League.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 60.

"Nantes learned with terror about the chants made by certain Nice fans and can only firmly condemn behaviour that degrades the memory of Emiliano Sala," Nantes said in a statement on Thursday.

Nantes retired the No 9 as a tribute to Sala, who scored 48 goals in 133 appearances for the club.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin's Bizarre Batting Stance Triggers a Memes Fest on Social Media.

Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare also condemned those Nice fans who made mocking chants about him.

"Human stupidity has no limit. I'm outraged, these people have no place in a stadium," he said after French Cup winner Nantes had beaten Rennes 2-1 at home.

"They should be banned, it's a disgrace. I feel for his family."

Nantes also thanked Nice coach Christophe Galtier, who expressed his outrage at the fans who chanted during the home game against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

"I have no adjectives to describe what I heard," he said, apologising in the name of the club.

"We would like to offer our apologies to the family of Emiliano Sala and Nantes."

He said the fans in the Nice Kop who made those chants are not welcome back.

"We shouldn't be hearing that in a stadium. If they're coming to insult the dead, then they should stay home," Galtier said.

"People sometimes say that what we see inside a stadium is a reflection of society. If that's our society then it's really (expletive)."

The incident came a few days after Nice lost 1-0 to Nantes in the French Cup final at Stade de France on Saturday. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)