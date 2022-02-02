Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): At the ongoing National Equestrian Championship, novice show jumping rounds took place at Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai under the aegis of EFI.

Shaurya Rai secured the first position in the NEC Novice show jumping rounds on Monday, he rode on his horse Scotch and finished his jumps in 66.46 seconds without comminating any penalties.

Also Read | January Transfer Window Recap 2021-22: A Look at Some Major Transfers Involving Europe's Top Clubs.

Yashan Khambatta and Maj. Kunal Malik secured second and third positions respectively. Both the riders finished their rounds of jumps in 69.10 and 81.48 seconds with no penalties. While Yashan rode on his horse Cadiz and Maj.

Kunal performed on his horse Chrispin 14. Harsha Daggubati was positioned fourth in the competition. Harsha has committed eight penalties while finishing his jumping rounds 68.42 seconds. (ANI)

Also Read | PSL 2022 Points Table Updated: Multan Sultans Clinch Fourth Consecutive Victory, Maintain Top Spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)