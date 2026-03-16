New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Veteran forward Navneet Kaur played a pivotal role in India's impressive run at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, finishing as the third-highest goal scorer of the tournament with four goals.

The experienced attacker was instrumental in driving India's offensive play throughout the campaign and was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for her standout performances, according to a release.

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Navneet also scored a hat-trick in India's commanding 4-1 victory over Wales, underlining her influence in the team's success.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured qualification for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium & Netherlands 2026, after finishing with a Silver medal at the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana.

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India went down 0-2 to England in the Final but delivered a strong overall campaign with important victories against Uruguay, Wales and Italy.

Reflecting on the team's performance and experience of playing in Hyderabad, Navneet said, "It was a good experience for us, especially since it was the first time we played in Hyderabad. The ground and support from fans were very good. We also had a new coaching setup, so there were many new things for us to learn on the field. Our main focus was to play as a team, understand each other's strengths and build that connection."

"From the beginning of the tournament, our first goal was to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup. At the same time, finishing as high as possible in the tournament was also important because it gives the team confidence going ahead," she added.

Speaking about her own performances in the tournament, Navneet credited the support of her teammates and coaching staff for allowing her to express herself on the field. "As a senior player, I always feel the responsibility to lead from the front. My focus is to bring my strengths onto the field, whether it is creating chances inside the circle or using my dribbling to open up the game. I get a lot of support from my teammates and coaches, and that gives me the confidence to play my natural game. Even if something doesn't work out, I know I have the freedom to try again," she explained.

The tournament also saw several young players step up and deliver strong performances, something Navneet believes reflects the positive environment within the squad under the new coach.

She said, "It was not just about focusing on young players, but about giving opportunities to players who had earned their place through their performances. Some of the youngsters had done very well in the Hero Hockey India League and were selected in the senior group. They had the right attitude, were eager to learn and understood the requirements of the team. The coaches encouraged them to play freely and focus on their strengths, which helped them perform well."

Looking ahead, Navneet acknowledged that the team will focus on improving their finishing after creating several scoring opportunities during the tournament. "If we look at the tournament and even the Final, we created enough chances. One area we will focus on is converting those chances in the final third. Finishing those opportunities will be important going forward. Otherwise, the overall performance and effort from the team was very good," she stated.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team now shifts its focus towards preparations for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 in August, with several international tours lined up in the coming months.

"We have a number of tours during the build-up to the FIH Hockey World Cup. We will be playing some good matches and we will use these opportunities to improve and be fully ready for the big tournament," Navneet signed off. (ANI)

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