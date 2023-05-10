California [US], May 10 (ANI): The defending champions Golden State Warriors have no room for error as they are on the verge of getting eliminated if they lose Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday's thrilling Game 4 put Golden State into a 3-1 deficit.

The Lakers continue to rally through what looks like the greatest turnaround in franchise history. Through grit, determination, trust, and defence, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Darvin Ham, leadership, and multiple role players stepping up when needed most, the Lakers just need one more win to eliminate the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

For context, the Warriors are now 2-6 against the Lakers this season, including the Playoffs. The Lakers have also yet to lose back-to-back games since March. 18. They're undefeated at home in the Playoffs (where they could play one more time if the series ends up going to six games) and they have LeBron James, who has a record of 39-12 in closeout games (17-0 when up 3-1) -- tied with our very own Derrick Fisher for best in NBA Playoffs history.

All that said, for as impressive as the Lakers have been in the Playoffs thus far, they're about to face their greatest challenge yet, and that's closing out a series against the Warriors. Golden State is a dynasty for a reason and they're not going to go out easy.

As Laker's player, Lebron James stated in his walk-off interview in Game 4, "Game 5 will be the hardest game of the series."

The best approach for the Lakers is to finish this series as quickly as possible so they get the much-needed rest they deserve -- especially now that it's looking like the series between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns could potentially go as far as 7 games. It's also one way to avoid any injuries, which could happen anytime and anywhere.

For the Lakers injury report, the team listed Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), and LeBron James (right foot soreness) as probable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will again be without Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery) and Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery).

Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal will be played at the Chase Center the home ground of Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. (ANI)

