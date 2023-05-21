Los Angeles [US], May 21 (ANI): Denver Nuggets defeated Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference Finals.

Denver Nuggets need one more win to secure a place in the NBA Finals. In the seven-match series, Nuggets have already won three matches and now need one more win to secure their place in the final.

Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Updates Live, RCB vs GT IPL 2023: Hourly Rain Forecast and Weather Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Los Angeles Lakers now have to win the remaining four games in the series if they want to play in the NBA Finals.

In the first quarter of Game 3, Denver Nuggets dominated the Lakers. They attacked and defended well throughout the first quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was 32-20.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RCB vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

In the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers bounced back and gave a tough fight to Denver Nuggets. The score at the end of the second quarter was 35-26. The Lakers fought their way back into the match in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the match went head-to-head both teams were giving thier best performance. The Lakers managed to win the third quarter by just one point. The score at the end was 27-26.

In the fourth quarter, Denver Nuggets put on a show, their attacking play improved and they kept scoring points. The Lakers were dazzled off in the fourth quarter losing their focus and style of play. Denver Nuggets won the last quarter by 35-26.

The match concluded with Denver Nuggets winning 119-108.

Denver Nugget's player, Jamal Murray scored 37 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Nikola Jokic netted 24 points with six rebounds and eight assists.

Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis scored 28 points with 18 rebounds and one assist. Lebron James got 23 points with seven rebounds and 12 assists.

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4 between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on May 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)