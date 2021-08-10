Manchester[UK], August 10 (ANI): Nemanja Matic has admitted the time has come for Manchester United to "finally win something", as it's been four years since the team won their last trophy.

The Red Devils last won a Europa League back in 2017 which represents their last entry on a glittering roll of honour. Matic is determined to get the 20 times Premier League champions back on track, as he told Inside United, as per Goal.com: "I think we made a step forward [last season]. As you know, we didn't win the Europa League at the end, but I think we made a step forward and the team is improving.

"This season we have to challenge for every trophy and finally to win something, because we need that one trophy. After that we hope it will be easier, the team needs to feel that [winning] energy and I'm happy how everything has been going."

"The most important thing is everyone can see that we are improving and that we play better and better, and especially now we have such a good squad. In every position, we have two or three top-class players. Everyone needs to be positive and the target for us this season needs to be a trophy."

The United squad has been improved once again this summer following the acquisitions of experienced ex-Academy goalkeeper Tom Heaton, England international Jadon Sancho and prospective signing Raphael Varane, which should help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team to kick on.

For Matic, his personal ambition has always been to win the Premier League title at Old Trafford and he is increasingly confident of a serious challenge this season. "Yes, the Premier League for me is always the most important trophy, in my opinion," he said. (ANI)

