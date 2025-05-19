New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Asia's entrants for the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier have been locked, following victories in the final phase of regional qualifying, which confirmed that Thailand and Nepal progressed through.

Both teams, along with UAE, featured in a Super Three contest, which would've seen the top two sides in the group make it to the Global Qualifier. Nepal completed the chase of UAE's 114 in the final over to confirm their progress on Monday, joining Thailand, who also secured their berth to the next round.

Coming to the fixture, after electing to field against the UAE in Bangkok, Nepal kept a check on the Emiratis' scoring rate. Despite Esha Oza's patient 39, the Middle East side could manage just 114/7 in the 20-over mark. Manisha Upadhyay played a starring role after returning with figures of 4/20 with the ball.

Nepal were clinical with the bat, and never lost sight of the target despite setbacks. Nepal sealed their five-wicket triumph in the 20th over, with skipper Indu Barma (30) and Rubina Chhetry (23) chipping in with important contributions.

Naruemol Chaiwai's Thailand side defeated the Emiratis earlier on Sunday. With Thailand's match against Nepal the only remaining fixture, neither side can be overtaken on the points tally.

Thailand's win over UAE was a dominant display from the South-East Asian side, who hammered 144/5 in the first innings, courtesy of Natthakan Chantham's (46* from 20) blazing exploits, and Nattaya Boochatham's (49 from 48) steady contribution. The UAE lost Esha Oza early and were never in contention in the chase thereafter, finishing at 90/5.

Thailand and Nepal join Bangladesh and Scotland at the Global Qualifier, who made it to the event via their participation at the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the United States, who claimed victory in the Americas Qualifier, which was held in Argentina back in March.

Two Global Qualifier spots are available through both upcoming Europe and Africa Qualifiers, with one place up for grabs in East Asia-Pacific action. The top four teams at the Global Qualifier will progress to the marquee tournament which will be held in England and Wales, with the hosts joined by Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

