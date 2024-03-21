Shillong, Mar 21 (PTI) Ansumana Kromah scored the all-important goal to give NEROCA FC a crucial 1-0 victory against TRAU FC and end an 11-match winless streak in the I-League here on Thursday.

Kromah's 79th minute strike also helped NEROCA return to winning ways. The last time NEROCA had won a match was back in November last year, when they edged past Delhi FC 4-3.

The win helped NEROCA leapfrog TRAU to 12th place in the league. While both teams are on 10 points from 19 matches, the former are ahead on head-to-head record.

Understanding the significance of the match, both for morale and positioning in the league, NEROCA approached the game with a clear intent to seize control and capitalise on their chances.

NEROCA goalkeeper Soram Poirei was alert to the dangers in the early exchanges and pulled off a good save to keep Danish Aribam in the 24th minute.

The very next minute, NEROCA's Darius Snorton Perwood found himself in a similar position, and took a shot at the TRAU goal that Aaryan Anjaneya saved.

The first half's best chance went to TRAU when Deepak Singh floated a cross from the left flank. An unmarked Issahak Nuhu Seidu connected with the ball sweetly but his shot hit the woodwork.

The second half panned out similarly before NEROCA's David Simbo hit the crossbar with a powerful long-distance strike in the 70th minute.

NEROCA's persistence finally paid off when Kromah scored. Adama Coulibaly exchanged passes with Kromah before setting up the Liberian forward with a cross from the right.

Kromah didn't make any mistake as he volleyed home a crucial goal that fetched crucial three points for his side.

