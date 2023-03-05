Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) NEROCA FC rode on goals from Michael Kporvi and Sweden Fernandes to defeat Mohammedan Sporting and rise to eighth position in the I-League table here on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Kolkata side dropped to 10th position.

Following the completion of matches on Sunday, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Rajasthan United are all on 25 points. Their last games will be crucial to determine when and where these four teams play in the Super Cup qualifiers.

NEROCA FC were far better than the scoreboard suggests. The two goals scored by NEROCA were pieces of individual brilliance where rival goalkeeper Zothanmawia couldn't have done much.

The first came in the 10th minute. Ghanaian forward Michael Kporvi had a clear look at the goal and unleashed a right-footer from around 30 yards. It was so powerful and high that Zothanmawia, not the tallest of goalies, could only get a hand to it. It was not enough to tip the ball over the bar.

NEROCA's three points were sealed in the second half by Sweden Fernandes, who has come up with some great performances this season. The Goan came on as a substitute in the 64th minute and made it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later.

It was a free-kick from the left, a long way off the goal. But Sweden went for the goal himself and was able to swing it a long way. A slight deflection from the 'wall' did help, though.

Sreenidi Deccan erased a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir in another I-League match in Hyderabad.

Real Kashmir saw their two-goal lead disappear within seven minutes, with the equaliser coming in injury time. Samuel Kynshi continued his impressive form by scoring his fifth goal in five matches to give Real Kashmir the lead.

Late in the second half, Ernest Boateng doubled the advantage for the visitors before Sreenidi Deccan's Soraisham Dinesh Singh and Rosenberg Gabriel scored within a span of seven minutes to take home a point.

Sreenidi Deccan remain in second spot with 42 points from 21 games. Real Kashmir moved one place up to fifth with 31 points. Both teams will feature in the qualifying round of the Hero Super Cup, which is set to begin in Kerala next month.

