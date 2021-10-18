Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little

Netherlands: Max O Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.

