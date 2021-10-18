Pakistan and West Indies take on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 practice match. The warm-up game will be an ideal opportunity to prepare for the tournament proper. Both Pakistan and West Indies start the T20 World Cup as favourites and could meet each other later in knockout rounds as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch PAK vs WI practice match online and on TV then you can scroll below for live streaming and TV telecast details. Pakistan Schedule for T20 World Cup 2021: Get Pakistan Cricket Team Match Timings and Fixtures for Twenty20 WC.

Pakistan made some late changes to their T20 World Cup squad with inclusion of Shoaib Malik as well. Against West Indies, Pakistan will be looking to set things in order. For West Indies, the game will be an opportunity to regroup after some of the players took part in the IPL 2021.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs West Indies clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match With Time in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. In Pakistan newly launched A Sports and PTV Sport will telecast the PAK vs WI practice match. However, PAK vs WI practice match won’t be available on Star Sports in India. A Sports and PTV Sports are likely to provide live telecast of the game.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Despite no live telecast available, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Pakistan vs West Indies practice match live streaming online.

