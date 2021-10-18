Afghanistan and South Africa face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 practice match. Before the tournament proper, the warm-up matches will provide both the sides an opportunity to fine tune their squads. Afghanistan are Group 2 of Super 12 while South Africa are in Group 1. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch AFG vs SA practice match online and on TV then you can scroll below for live streaming and TV telecast details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

South Africa are in rebuilding phase with no Imran Tahir or Faf Du Plessis in the squad for T20 World Cup. As the team kisses out on some big names, they will be keen to do well in the tournament. While Afghanistan will be looking to impress in the warm-up matches and send a warning to rest of their group-mates.

When is Afghanistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan vs South Africa clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match With Time in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. However, AFG vs SA practice match won’t be available on Star Sports in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Good news for fans that Afghanistan vs South Africa practice match live streaming online will be available on Hotstar.

