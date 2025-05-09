New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Friday confirmed that the schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been suspended for one week, will be announced after consultation with all stakeholders. Shukla also assured that the Indian cricket board stands with the nation's armed forces and the government.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Also Read | Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium Receives Bomb Threat Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension, Email Warns Against Hosting Cricket Events.

Shukla revealed that the decision to suspend the cash-rich league has been made in the wake of cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

"IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week in view of the current situation. The new schedule for the tournament will be announced after consultation with the government, stakeholders and the broadcasters. We are proud of the Indian Army. BCCI stands with our Armed Forces and the government," Shukla said.

Also Read | Did Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Share Points After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match in Dharamsala Called Off? Check Here.

The development comes after highly anticipated match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) told ANI, "Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the Punjab Kings franchisee, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this."

According to a BCCI source, the Indian board arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players from Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)