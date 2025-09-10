Wellington [New Zealand], September 10 (ANI): All-rounder Sophie Devine will lead the New Zealand 15-member squad announced on Wednesday for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which will be played later this year in India and Sri Lanka.

Having undergone a transition since the previous edition of the tournament, which they hosted back in 2022, New Zealand have included six players in their squad who will feature at their first 50-over Cricket World Cup and four who will appear at their first senior ICC event.

Of them, 22-year-old all-rounder Flora Devonshire has received her maiden ODI call-up after impressing at the domestic level during the most recent home summer.

Sophie Devine will once again captain New Zealand at the tournament in what will be her fifth World Cup appearance and the last time she features in ODI cricket for her country.

Fellow veteran Suzie Bates also plays at her fifth 50-over World Cup, pacer Lea Tahuhu is attending her fourth, while Maddy Green and Melie Kerr are attending their third.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer praised all the players that won selection in the squad.

"A huge congratulations to all 15 players named to represent New Zealand at this World Cup. I'm really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we've got the right mix to tackle what we'll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition. Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India," said Sawyer.

New Zealand's first match at the tournament comes against Australia in Indore on October 1.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

