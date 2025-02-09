Mumbai, February 9: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued an update on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's injury after the ball hit his head while fielding during the first ODI of the tri-nation series against Pakistan on Saturday. Ravindra's unfortunate injury occurred in the 38th over of the second innings, when, while going for a catch off Michael Bracewell, he lost sight of the ball due to floodlights and took a heavy blow to his face. He was taken off the pitch after he started to bleed. Floodlights in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium Blamed As Rachin Ravindra Suffers Head Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

A statement from NZC as quoted by ESPNCricinfo said, "Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."

New Zealand are already dealing with injury concerns following Lockie Ferguson's hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE. Speaking of the match, batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips' blitzkrieg knock powered New Zealand to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the ODI Tri-Series.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. After NZ was down to 39/2, performances from Kane Williamson (58 in 89 balls, with seven fours), Daryl Mitchell (81 in 84 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Phillips (106* in 74 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) took NZ to 330/6 in their 50 overs. Haris Rauf, Rachin Ravindra Suffer Injuries During PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/88) and Abrar Ahmed (2/41) were among the top wicket-takers for Pakistan. During the run-chase of 331 runs, Fakhar Zaman played a strong knock of 84 in 69 balls, with seven fours and four sixes to start off the innings, but Pakistan was reduced to 119/4.

Salman Agha (40 in 51 balls, with two fours and six) and Tayyab Tahir (30 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) put on a 53-run partnership, but Pakistan was skittled out for just 252 runs in 47.5 overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner (3/41), pacer Matt Henry (3/53) and Michael Bracewell (2/41) were among top bowlers for NZ.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)