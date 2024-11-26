Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): A pair of former cricket legends Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe will be honoured as New Zealand and England announced that future Test matches between the two sides will be played for the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, according to ICC.

The trophy will pay tribute to New Zealand legend Martin Crowe and England great Graham Thorpe, with the winner of all future series between the two countries to be awarded the trophy.

Crowe made 17 Test centuries at an average of 45.36 across a 14-year international career last century, while Thorpe almost mirrored those stats with 16 Test hundreds with an average of 44.66 from 13 years at the top.

New Zealand CEO Scott Weenink said the new trophy was an excellent way to remember both players.

"Today's generation of players are standing on the shoulders of those who went before them, players like Graham and Martin. It's good that we recognise this and respect their legacy. Both were seriously good batters who understood the game intimately - they commanded respect wherever they went," Weenink was quoted by ICC as saying.

Meanwhile, England CEO Richard Gould echoed those sentiments. He added that It's heart-breaking to have lost both Crowe and Thorpe so early

"Martin and Graham are two legends of the game, and it is fitting that Test series between our two men's sides will now be contested in their name. It's heart-breaking to have lost both men so early, but by honouring them in this way I hope we can help ensure the memories and legacies of two of our nations' finest cricketers live on long into the future," Gould said.

According to ICC, the trophy is made from wood sourced from a bat of each player and will be officially unveiled by Crowe's sister Debbie and former England captain Michael Atherton prior to the first Test match between the two sides in Christchurch. (ANI)

