Mumbai, October 25: New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England, scheduled to begin on Sunday, due to side stiffness. The 30-year-old suffered from side stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday. Jamieson will return to Christchurch this afternoon for further assessment, aiming to return for the West Indies tour in November. Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter confirmed the decision to rule out Jamieson was precautionary, possibly stemming from his history of back stress fractures, including one after back surgery. Tim Seifert Six Video: Watch New Zealand Opener Hit Spectacular Six Over Fine Leg During NZ vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today, and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer. We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour, which starts on November 5 in Auckland," Walter said as quoted from a statement by New Zealand Cricket.

Rob Walter confirmed that Kyle Jamieson's replacement in the ODI squad would be confirmed following the completion of Saturday's opening round of the Ford Trophy one-day competition. Last month, Jamieson revealed he was being cautious in how he was managing his body after his return to competitive cricket this year following a stress fracture in 2024.

"They've done a huge amount of work in rebuilding athletes and biomechanics, and just how to stack up your body properly. They advise on everything, right from how my body's moving, what my gym program looks like, what the [bowling] load numbers look like," Jamieson told ESPNcricinfo. England Win Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand 1-0; Harry Brook and Co Clinch Series Victory As Rain Plays Spoilsport in 3rd T20I 2025.

"I have reflection and review processes with them after pretty much every day that I bowl, my sort of weekly, monthly calendar is mapped out with them, and my total load tracking is done through them. So I'm pretty much fully through them at the moment, and then apply it into the different cricket environments that I end up in," he added.

