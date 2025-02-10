Lahore, Feb 10 (AP) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won his second successive toss and elected to field against an understrength South Africa lineup Monday in the cricket tri-nation series.

New Zealand had to make one forced change with opening batter Rachin Ravindra replaced by Devon Conway.

Ravindra sustained a blow on the forehead while fielding during New Zealand's thumping 78-run win in the first match on Saturday against Pakistan and was rested for the second game.

Ravindra was struck on the head when he lost sight of the ball in what seemingly should have been a routine catch of Khushdil Shah at deep mid-wicket.

South Africa has entered the tournament without seven of its Champions Trophy players, who will arrive at Karachi over the weekend.

Matthew Breetzke, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy and Eathan Bosch were awarded ODI debuts on a wicket which Santner says “looks like another 300” pitch.

Glenn Phillips smashed his maiden ODI century as New Zealand rattled 330-6 in the first match.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi. (AP)

