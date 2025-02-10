Mumbai, February 10: England suffered a major setback ahead of the Champions Trophy as promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, skipper Jos Buttler has confirmed. The 21-year-old left-hander, who scored a half-century and took a wicket in the first ODI at Nagpur, missed the match here as the visitors called up batter Tom Banton as a cover. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Rohit Sharma’s Century Powers India to Four-Wicket Victory Over England.

"I'm pretty sure he's been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest," Buttler said after their four-wicket defeat to India in the second ODI here on Sunday.

"So, that's really disappointing for him. Obviously, he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players. So, it's a shame that the injury is going to rule him out."

The deadline to submit the final squads for the Champions Trophy is Wednesday. England begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22.

