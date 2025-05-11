London, May 11 (AP) Advantage Newcastle in the race for the Champions League.

A 2-0 win against Premier League top-five rival Chelsea on Sunday moved Newcastle closer to a return to European club soccer's top competition next season.

Also Read | Josh Hazlewood Unlikely to Return to India For Remainder of IPL 2025; Uncertainty Looms Over Availability of Overseas Cricketers Following Re-Start.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester City and is up to third in the standings.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes struck against 10-man Chelsea at St James' Park in a game that could have a big impact on the six-team battle for Champions League qualification.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Likely To Resume on May 16 or 17, Grand Finale Might Shift From Kolkata to Ahmedabad Due to Rain Threats: Report.

Tonali fired Newcastle ahead from close range in the second minute and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th, following a VAR review, for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Guimaraes' dipping shot from distance in the 90th killed off the visitors' hopes of a comeback.

Newcastle moved a point above City which was held 0-0 by last-placed Southampton on Saturday. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)