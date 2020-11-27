Amsterdam, Nov 27 (PTI) The ODI series between England and the Netherlands, which was scheduled in May next year, was on Friday postponed to May 2022 due to the continuing uncertainty arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-match ODI series, which was to be played here, was a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) said that the prospect of playing the matches without spectators has forced the postponement of the series by one year.

"The continuing uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the far-reaching consequences pertaining to the organisation of the three matches were the reason for further consultation between the KNCB and ECB," the KNCB said in a statement.

"The prospect of having to play these matches with hardly any or no spectators at all, was not a viable option for the KNCB, and the ECB showed their understanding for this situation."

KNCB said the participation of the Netherlands in this ICC competition as the only Associate Member "would have been a great chance to put cricket on the map in the country next year".

"The series versus England would have been the first in the Super League for Dutch cricket, as in 2020 the three ODIs against Pakistan were already cancelled due to the pandemic."

