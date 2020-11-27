Cricket fans were treated with great action during India vs Australia 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue put up a batting exhibition and piled up a mountain of 374/6. Chasing the mammoth total, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya shone with the bat, but the visitors eventually were restricted to 308/8 – losing the game by 66 runs. Apart from great battle between the bat and the ball, the game also witnessed sportsman spirit. During India’s batting, David Warner tied Hardik Pandya’s shoelaces, and his gesture was applauded by one and all. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

The scenes at SCG were indeed surprising as friendship is not of the things which fans are used to see in India vs Australia game. Instead, the clashes between these two cricket powerhouses are known to produce heated arguments, sledging and verbal spats. Even Warner has got involved in ugly spats with Indian players in the past. However, things seem to have changed now with Pandya and Warner showcasing why cricket is called a gentleman’s game. Virat Kohli & Co Brutally Trolled Online Following India’s 66-Run Loss Against Australia in 1st ODI 2020.

Here's The clip Of the Incidence!!

Speaking of the game, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored half-centuries in the first innings as the visitors never really looked in the contest. Chasing the target, India lost Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya’s partnership brought the Men in Blue back in the hunt, but Australia’s triumph became inevitable after their departure. Adam Zampa was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with four wickets while Josh Hazlewood got three scalps.

With this, Australia go 1-0 up in the three-match series and could seal the affair with a victory in the next game. At the same time, the upcoming clash will be a do-or-die encounter for the visitors, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

